Community shows support for toddler diagnosed with several medical conditions

RAVENNA, Ky. (LEX 18)p — At just two-years-old, Grayson Scott Webb and those big blue eyes have stolen quite a few hearts.

"He's a great kid. He will look at you with those great big blue eyes," Grayson's Great Grandma Peggy Webb expressed.

Grayson was diagnosed with a severe brain bleed before he was born and has since been diagnosed with several medical conditions.

"He doesn't talk. He has Cerebral Palsy, epilepsy, a-tube that he has has since birth. He is starting to learn to eat a little bit of peanut butter. One of his favorites," Webb said.

On Monday, hundreds cruised over to Choo Choo Park in Ravenna for the "Grayson Gets Mobile" event.

The car show was organized by Grayson's great grandma and several of her former classmates, the 1972 graduating class of Estill County High School.

"We have always been a very close class. When there is a problem we try to come together and help the best that we can. Peggy being a good friend and classmate, we just felt like it was something that we could do," organizer Mike Chaney said.

The event included a car show, live and silent auctions, bake sale and split the pot.

"We are put here on earth I think to help others and Grayson can't speak for himself, so we can be his voice in different ways," Chaney said.

We're told this is one of the biggest car shows Estill County has ever seen and it's all in support of Grayson.

Their goal is to raise 60 thousand dollars for a conversion van..and that is going to get him to and from doctors appointments.

" With the conversion van she will be able to put his wheelchair in," said Webb. "Hopefully it will have the start up and cool down on it because his temperature doesn't regulate really good. So hopefully she will get something that she can cool off before she gets in."

"We are hoping the dollars coming in not only will buy the van but will also be able to help with the insurance, the gas, to help support not only now, but down the road a little bit as well," Chaney said.

Peggy said it's been amazing to see the support from the community.

"There is not foot too small that cannot leave an imprint on this world, and his little foot is going to leave a big imprint," Webb stated.

And, he has already left one on many hearts in this community.

