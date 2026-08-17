Community speaks out following deadly downtown Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — A 16-year-old was shot and killed, and four others were injured during a mass shooting at the annual Eastend Day event in downtown Lexington Saturday evening.

Police identified the victim as Di'Zhon Robertson. The four injured included a 4-year-old, a 14-year-old, and two adults.

Videos of the shooting spread widely across social media following the incident.

On Sunday, around 100 people gathered at the Charles Young Center for a prayer vigil, holding hands in solidarity and prayer.

Mary Reed, who attended the vigil, reflected on the spirit of the East End Day event.

"The idea of just all of us coming together and it brought us together is what we should always do as good friends, as family," Reed said.

Reed also spoke about the purpose of the gathering.

"It's very sad that it even had to happen, you know, and the prayer was all centered. That's the reason why we're here. It was centered around anything that we can do to help," Reed said.

Andre Wilson called on the community not to let the violence create division.

"Go by your faith, you know, go by your faith and stuff. Don't let one mishap divide us. Don't let one situation divide us. Just come together. It's more strength in numbers. United is stronger together and everything," Wilson said.

Wilson also raised questions about how to keep public spaces safe going forward.

"How can we make our parks safe, that people won't go away from the parks and be scared to come in and enjoy the parks and stuff," Wilson said.

Wilson also shared a message for Robertson's family.

"I just want to let them know that I'm praying for him and I'm so sorry. I hope that you know God gives them strength," Wilson said.

ONE Lexington will have resources available for anyone who needs them.