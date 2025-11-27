Community Thanksgiving celebrations aim to provide value beyond the meal

(LEX 18) — Community organizations across central Kentucky ensured no one went hungry the night before Thanksgiving, hosting meals that provided much more than food to those in need.

The Lexington Rescue Mission celebrated its 25th annual Thanksgiving feast, while the Jessamine County Homeless Coalition served more than 1,000 people at their community gathering.

"This is one of the highlights of the year," said Laura Carr of the Lexington Rescue Mission.

"There's a lot of people right now who are just really struggling," Donna Oakley with the Jessamine County Homeless Coalition said. "That's why I'm glad that we do this too, because this could be literally the only holiday type meal that they receive."

Donna Oakley, who serves on the Jessamine County Homeless Coalition's board, understands the importance of these gatherings firsthand. Just a few years ago, she was using their facilities herself.

"We just want to bring everybody together and let everybody know that it's the holidays. But you don't have to be alone," Oakley said. "Everybody needs to know that everybody matters and that we are here to try to help in any way we can, whether it is food, conversation, a simple hug."

The Jessamine County event accommodated guests who preferred to stay in their vehicles by offering drive-through service in the cold weather.

Johnny Templin, executive director of the Jessamine County Homeless Coalition, emphasized that their work extends beyond immediate needs.

"A homeless program is not about just when somebody needs a bed tonight," Templin said. "We know that if we can have somebody that's comfortable with us, a conversation with us, and they will reach out to us way in advance that it's so much easier to help somebody out."

Both organizations use these large community meals as opportunities to connect people with ongoing resources and services.

"Some of the other services that we can offer that can help them get more stable things like getting a job, finding affordable housing, finding help with things like medical care, counseling. We do all of that here," Carr said.

The organizations hope events like these provide hope that extends far beyond the holiday season, creating lasting connections within the community.