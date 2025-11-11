Community volunteers provide support to Tates Creek students after recent violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Even when it's freezing and flurries are falling, volunteers with One Lexington are working to warm the hearts of students in the Tates Creek area following recent incidents of gun violence.

Kenya Ballard, who has lost several family members to gun violence, understands what these students are going through.

"This isn't a game. This isn't something that I don't play when it comes to the kids," Ballard said.

She recognizes the emotional toll on young people in the community.

"Their anxiety, their fear right now — some of them are dealing with it better than others," Ballard said. "You don't want them to hold that in because they're gonna keep that bottled. They're gonna keep holding it in. They're gonna let it go somehow. Some way it's gonna be released. Why not just let them have a space where they can talk about it?"

Volunteer Vicki Luciano shares that commitment to supporting local youth.

"I would love to be that person for any child here. These are my babies and I'm happy to be here and show up and try to help them in any way I can," Luciano said.

Until December 1, volunteers will staff weekly stations near Tates Creek schools. On Mondays, they'll hand out food at Falcon Crest Apartments. On Wednesdays, ONE Lexington will set up at the Tates Creek Community Center.

"It's important for people who live in this community to share the burden of what's going on," Luciano said.

Other volunteers will serve as floaters, positioning themselves on streets near schools and in surrounding neighborhoods.

"We're just kind of placing people here and there, just kind of staggering them out," Ballard said. "I might catch this kid walking by and that kid might be walking with four or five other people that I didn't catch, so the next person at the next corner can engage with them."

To help start conversations with students, Ballard handed out hand warmers to kids leaving the middle school.

"If you don't feel safe enough, I'll walk you home, but I don't want you to feel like 'Oh, they're out here again, they're out here watching us, following us.' No, we're just out here helping," Ballard said.

For Ballard, the work is about investing in the community's future.

"Because these kids are our future. Once we're gone, they're the ones that are gonna have to step up," Ballard said.