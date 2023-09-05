Capitol physician: Recent Sen. McConnell health episodes showed no evidence of strokes, seizures

Congressional physician Dr. Brian Monahan has provided another update on Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell's health after a second public incident in which he froze up.

At a news conference last week, McConnell, 81, had frozen up for about 30 seconds, saying nothing.

A spokesperson later said the senator felt lightheaded at the time and would consult with a doctor.

The physician said in a new statement that he conducted several medical evaluations, including brain MRI imaging, EEG study, and consultations with several neurologists for a comprehensive neurology assessment.

"There is no evidence that you have a seizure disorder or that you experienced a stroke, TIA or movement disorder such as Parkinson’s disease," Dr. Monahan said in a statement. "There are no changes recommended in treatment protocols as you continue recovery from your March 2023 fall."

This is the second time in about two months that McConnell has frozen up on camera. In July, he was speaking with reporters in Washington when he abruptly paused for about 20 seconds. In that case, he was escorted away from the cameras.

He would later tell reporters that he was fine.

In March, McConnell fell and sustained a concussion and a broken rib at a dinner event.

McConnell, who shares little about personal health matters, called several members of the congressional leadership after the Wednesday incident.

While most Republicans still publicly support McConnell in Congress, the repeated health incidents have prompted speculation about whether he will run for reelection and who might succeed him in the Republicans' leadership role.

In this latest incident, McConnell froze up just after a reporter asked him for his thoughts on his reelection prospects for 2026.

This story includes reporting from Scripps News.