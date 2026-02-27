Congressman Andy Barr reports break-in at Lexington campaign headquarters

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Congressman Andy Barr reported on X on Thursday that an individual had broken into his campaign headquarters and damaged the office.
In his post, he thanked Lexington Police for their swift response, and his communications director released a statement regarding the break-in on Barr's campaign website.
“Just 48 hours after the President’s historic State of the Union Address, a radical extremist broke into the campaign office of Andy Barr—the champion of the America First movement in Kentucky. While we are relieved that our staff and volunteers are safe, this is a cowardly attempt to intimidate our movement. We want to thank the Lexington Police Department for their swift and professional response. Let there be no doubt: Andy Barr will not be intimidated. He will never back down from his principles or fighting for the hardworking people of Kentucky. This radical was motivated to attack our office because he disagreed with Andy Barr’s conservative beliefs. Political violence has been a growing trend in our country, and there is no place for it.”