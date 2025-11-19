Congressman Hal Rogers applauds law enforcement working to find missing 13-year-old

(LEX 18) — Congressman Hal Rogers took to social media to applaud law enforcement who are working to find missing 13-year-old Wynter Wagoner.

Rogers states in a post that Wagoner's family reached out to his office, asking for additional help in finding Wynter. Wagoner has been missing since Oct. 14 and was last seen in the Orlando community of Rockcastle County.

Rogers says, "The Rockcastle County Sheriff's Office, Kentucky State Police, FBI and U.S. Marshal's office have been searching for her for more than one month, and I applaud their continued work."He adds, "My prayers are with young Wynter and her family and friends. May God speed all search efforts to find her safe and sound."

Anyone who has information on Wagoner's whereabouts is asked to contact the Rockcastle County Sheriff's Office at 606-256-2121, or the Kentucky State Police post 11 at 606-878-6622.