Congressman Thomas Massie hints at future political run following primary loss

(LEX 18) — A week ago, Thomas Massie lost his primary race for Congress. Still, the Republican congressman has been hinting that he may not be out of politics for long.

Massie's concession speech made it clear he is considering political office again, but the question remains: which one?

When Massie asked a crown in Northern Kentucky if he should run for Congress again, the chanted "President" instead.

"Alright well, you made a compelling argument," Massie said in response. "You spoke your piece, but I need a medical margarita right now. We'll talk about it later."

A few days later, Massie went on Meet the Press, where he addressed the speculation about a presidential run.

"I will not rule out anything, and right now I'm not going to rule in anything," he said.

On Monday, Massie announced he filed candidate paperwork that allows him to raise money. He clarified that he has not decided which office he will seek, if he runs.

One thing Kentucky law ensures is that Massie cannot run for his current seat in November as an independent candidate. Kentucky election law has a "sore loser" clause and it prevents candidates from running in a general election if they were a primary candidate.

Although he wont be in the U.S. House of Representatives next year, Kentucky's highest statewide position will be up for grabs in 2027: the Office of the Governor.

In his concession speech, Massie said he is willing to go back to local Kentucky politics.