Congressmen Andy Barr, Dan Crenshaw attend local Lincoln/Reagan Day Dinner

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — U.S. Congressman Dan Crenshaw joined Kentucky Congressman Andy Barr at the Woodford County Lincoln/Reagan Dinner on Saturday evening.

People from Woodford and Scott Counties came out to hear the representatives speak. Each representative wanted guests to take away points about border security, energy dominance, and a strong national defense, among other issues.

They also spoke about their work with the Veterans Coalition and reaching out to veterans who want to be heard.

"I think veterans have a lot to offer our society," said Congressman Dan Crenshaw, of Texas, who is also a former Navy SEAL officer. "I talked about this at the coalition. Veterans in Congress, veterans who want to keep serving after the military -- they want to seek truth, and that's a really important thing in politics. Not everybody wants to seek the truth. Even if we disagree, we want to do so thoughtfully and genuinely."

"The message is that our country is in crisis and we need a change of leadership in Washington," said Congressman Barr, who represents Kentucky's 6th District. "That's why Congressman Crenshaw and I are working so hard, to take back the House for Republicans in November."

Barr is running for re-election in November.