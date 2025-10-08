Conrad Cessna, the attorney representing the London City Council submits resignation

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Conrad Cessna, the local attorney representing the London City Council, announced his resignation in a recently submitted letter.

In the letter, Cessna said he is triggering the 60-day notice requirement and will continue to represent the council "in all necessary areas" for the next 60 days.

Cessna also says. "As a resident of the City of London, the ongoing turmoil is concerning, however I trust that you all will serve the people of London to the best of you ability."

London Mayor Randall Weddle commented on Cessna's resignation letter, saying, “I don’t blame him at all. And wish him the best as he focuses on his private practice. Council members can always contact the city attorney Larry Bryson should they need anything. Larry has served the city for many years and does a fantastic job. “