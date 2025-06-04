Construction project in phase 2 addressing dangerous intersection in Garrard County

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Changes are in the works in a problematic area for drivers in Garrard County. At U.S. 27 and Rogers Road, $2.6 million in federal funding is being spent on a construction project that started in March in Rocky Top.

"I say be very cautious," said Glendan Barker, the magistrate for the county's third district.

He's reminding people of the danger.

"I pray that everybody stays safe...slow down," Barker added.

Safety issues were addressed at a town hall in November. Around 80 people packed Pete's Diner asking questions and LEX18 was there, talking with concerned community members.

"We're just trying to get a better understanding of what they're trying to do," one resident said.

"When someone leaves my house, last thing I tell them is please be careful, it's a deadly intersection," Jamie Davis said in an interview last July.

She lives in River Run, close to that intersection.

LEX18 talked with Davis again, via zoom Wednesday. While she praised Barker's work, she's upset with the process that led up to the current construction project.

Construction started in March after no representative from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet appeared at the aforementioned town hall to talk about the project's design.

"There's nothing you can do but tell people who visit, like you, 'Be careful, be so careful, it's a terrible section of the road.' It's just really sad to know that it took all these people to die or to get hurt for the state department to finally decide to do something, but to do it unilaterally without trying to receive any input from the community," Davis said.

Multiple fatal crashes in that area since April 1, 2024 claimed the lives of three people.

Wednesday, Barker told LEX18 about 17,000 vehicles travel through this intersection every day.

Work in the center was the primary focus starting Wednesday; now drivers can't make a left hand turn out of cross roads.

"I know it's gonna be a trying time getting used to it but this will be kind of like an opener for what's going to be permanent," Barker said.

Reducing side impact collisions and eliminating blinds spots are some of the goals of the construction project focusing on an area that extends 3,000 feet.

Workers are expected to wrap up construction July 31.