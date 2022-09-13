Watch Now
Continued rental aid available in 12 eastern Kentucky counties

Severe Weather Appalachia
Brynn Anderson/AP
FILE - Piles of debris and mud cover a road after massive flooding Aug. 5, 2022, in Lost Creek, Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear pointed to signs of progress Thursday, Aug. 18, as federal emergency personnel respond to requests for assistance in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky, but stressed it is “still not enough” as people work to recover from the disaster that swept away homes and inundated communities. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Posted at 12:57 PM, Sep 13, 2022
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency says continued rental assistance may be available for people in 12 eastern Kentucky counties who were affected by flooding in July.

The counties are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike, and Whitley.

To be eligible, residents must have been awarded initial rental assistance and must have used it as intended. The initial award covered two months.

To request an application, contact FEMA at (800) 621-3362. Homeowners and renters who haven’t applied for disaster assistance can apply online at disasterassistance.gov, call FEMA, or use the FEMA mobile app.

