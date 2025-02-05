Corbin Battalion Chief pleads guilty to harassment, alleged sexual abuse victim speaks out

MADISON CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — A Corbin Battalion Chief, Jack Partin, pleaded guilty to a harassment with physical contact charge on Monday following an alleged sexual abuse claim back in August.

Partin also had a sexual abuse charge that was dismissed with prejudice.

"I met Jack Partin at the CPS class through the state of Kentucky, which is the child passenger safety program which they certify employees to install car seats and he was the instructor there," explains an alleged sexual abuse victim of Partin's who has asked to remain anonymous.

She tells LEX 18 Partin was one of the lead instructors of CPS - child passenger safety program. She says he was telling perverted stories during the class that did not correlate with the program. She also explained how Partin used vulgar and inappropriate language throughout the program.

On her first day of class, she explains that they had their first inappropriate interaction. "He came up to me in class and stood by me, this was the first time he actually approached me and made a comment. And he grabbed my ponytail and he said 'you need to straighten that pretty ponytail up and straighten up or I'm gonna straighten that up for you and fix that for you."

The woman says things took a turn during her last class when she was installing a car seat.

"He comes up to me right from behind, right on my shoulder, and he's like 'well you got that straight I can give you something that'll really straighten you up and to that affect," she explains after a few minutes of fixing the car seat. "I was installing the latch to the back of the seat to secure the seat and obviously you have to get into the back of the car and you have to bend over... He comes up behind me and, obviously I don't know that he's there because I can't see, and just whack as hard as he can and slaps my butt."

She says it's been a long journey since August, only to be disappointed by the outcome. "I'm exhausted. You just feel humiliated and the worst for me because I'm a caring person is what has he done to other people that he's gotten away with?"

The woman told state police about the alleged sexual abuse and harassment, which led to charges against Partin. The sexual abuse charge would be later dismissed with prejudice, while Partin would plead guilty to the harassment with physical contact charge.

"I was very angry but I was told I don't have the power to change anything. I can say something in court for it to go on record but it's not going to change anything," she explains. "So I felt everything I'd done was useless and it makes you think, well do I even say anything because nothing is going to be done."

The woman says she believes there are other victims out there, and they shouldn't be afraid to come forward even with his official title.

As of Tuesday, Partin still works with the Corbin Fire Department.

If you or someone you know is experiencing or has experienced sexual abuse, you can call this number (800) 656-4673 or you can visit its website.

