Corbin community honors 8-year-old Eli Hill as his spirit lives on through kindness

CORBIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Eight-year-old Eli Hill is a name that resonates deeply within the Corbin community. Though Eli tragically passed away over two years ago, his infectious smile and vibrant personality continues to inspire acts of kindness throughout the community. This weekend, as the Corbin High School baseball team heads into the state tournament, they carry Eli's memory with them, honoring him through their actions on and off the field.

The Corbin Redhounds are preparing this week for a much-anticipated tournament. While winning is a priority, the deeper significance of their jerseys adds an emotional layer to the competition.

"To see how hard that they play when they are wearing these jerseys means so much," said Ashley Hill, Eli's mother. "Their effort and the things they are doing in the name of kindness really resonates."

Eli was a little boy who loved baseball, Little League, and all things blue raspberry, and the team has embraced this love by dedicating their season to his memory.

Ashley noted, “It's really about remembering Eli for who he was and that the community continues to honor him by wearing his favorite color.”

Eli passed away in March 2023 after a freak accident while playing basketball at home. Since then, his parents, Ashley and Adam Hill, have honored their son’s memory by establishing the Eli Hill Foundation, which awards scholarships to children who embody the qualities Eli cherished: making others feel seen and energized.

“That is who Eli was,” Ashley said.

The Corbin community has rallied around the Hill family, showcasing their support in numerous ways. The baseball team created the Eli Hill Invitational and partnered with a local business, South & Main, to design special jerseys for the season.

“Everybody loved them, and they wanted to wear them for postseason play,” said Kenneth Hinkle, owner of South & Main. “For some of these boys, it brought great luck.”

In a touching gesture of appreciation, before their first game of the tournament, the Hill family was each gifted a jersey adorned with Eli’s name on the back.

“The love and support the town has for each other is extraordinary,” Hinkle said. “They've taken something and turned it around, making it humbling and wonderful.”

For the Hill family, these initiatives provide another avenue to spread kindness and honor the memory of their beloved son.

“We all go through trials and tribulations, but to see somebody smiling on the other side gives hope to others,” Ashley said, reflecting on Eli’s enduring spirit. “I would give anything for Eli to be back, but I am so proud of how his message continues to be shared.”

Through the state tournament and beyond, the legacy of Eli Hill will undoubtedly continue to resonate, reminding the community of the importance of kindness and compassion—qualities that Eli embodied and that will live on through those inspired by him.

