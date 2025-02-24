Corbin family honors son’s memory with foundation ensuring kids can play little league baseball

CORBIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — In Corbin, Kentucky, a family is dedicated to ensuring that every child who wants to play baseball has the opportunity to do so through the local Little League program. This initiative is part of the Eli Hill Foundation, established in memory of Eli Hill, an 8-year-old boy whose life was tragically lost.

Eli’s mother, Ashley Hill, spoke with LEX 18 about the significance of community support and the power of spreading kindness. "There are so many life lessons that can be found in baseball, and we want every child that wants to play baseball to be able to play baseball," Ashley emphasized.

For Ashley and her husband Adam, baseball represents much more than just a sport; it's a platform for teaching vital life skills such as communication, teamwork, and perseverance. "We don't want a barrier of money to keep them from playing," she explained, underscoring the foundation's commitment to accessibility.

The Eli Hill Foundation offers assistance to families who are unable to pay registration fees for the Little League program. After the loss of their son on March 20, 2023, following a tragic accident at home, Ashley and Adam felt compelled to honor Eli’s memory through acts of kindness. The foundation’s mission centers on spreading kindness, removing barriers to participation in sports, and creating brighter futures for all children.

Eli was passionate about baseball and played for Corbin's Little League team. In a touching tribute, the field has since been named in his honor. Ashley said, "We knew that we wanted to do something that would just honor Eli and his kindness. Our mission is to spread kindness, and we are able to do lots of things because our mission is so broad."

As the second anniversary of Eli's accident approaches, Ashley encourages the community to participate in a social media campaign called "Popcorn for Eli." Participants are invited to share pictures of themselves enjoying popcorn with someone else and to use the hashtag #PopcornForEli. "We had thousands of posts and pictures of kids and adults alike sharing popcorn," she noted. "This campaign gives us something uplifting to focus on instead of just the tragedy. We want Eli's life to be the focus, and not how it ended."

The Eli Hill Foundation is helping to foster a sense of community and support, ensuring that Eli’s legacy of kindness continues to thrive through the smiles of children on the baseball field.

For more information or to learn how to support the foundation, families can reach out via social media or local community platforms.