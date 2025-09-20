Corbin man arrested after allegedly attempting to break into local business

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Corbin man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after the Laurel County Sheriff's Office said he attempted to break into a Laurel County business.

23-year-old Joshua Davenport was arrested around 2:31 p.m. in a business parking lot off KY 312, about 12 miles southwest of London. A deputy said he saw a man carrying a pair of bolt cutters and running toward the rear of the store.

The deputy then drove to the back and gave 'multiple commands' for the man to stop, but the suspect refused. Authorities say Davenport briefly struggled with the deputy before being taken into custody.

The store owner told deputies Davenport had apparently been attempting to commit a break-in.

Davenport is charged with third-degree fleeing or evading police and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Laurel County Correctional Center.