Corbin man wins $1,000,000 Kentucky Lottery scratch-off prize

CORBIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Corbin man has won $1,000,000 off a $20 Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket he purchased when he made a much-needed stop for gas.

Michael Schlemmer said he was in critical need of gas when he stopped at Convenient Food Mart on US Hwy 25 West in Corbin.

“I ran out of gas, and I coasted in there,” he said. “I had $40 bucks on me and bought $20 worth of gas and bought a ticket.” I scratched it off and I looked at it and went back in the store. I showed the girls that sold it to me, and they about had a fit. The owners of the store were there, and they both started grinning.”

Schlemmer had revealed the automatic symbol to win the game’s $1,000,000 top prize.

He drove to lottery headquarters last Thursday. He walked away with a check for $616,330 after taxes.

He chose to take the game’s lump sum cash payment of $862,000 instead of annuity payments.

Convenient Food Mart will receive $8,620 for selling the winning ticket.