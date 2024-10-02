Corbin Native Reed Elliotte in Plains to celebrate Jimmy Carter's 100th birthday

PLAINS, Ga. (LEX 18) — The longest-living President is spending the day in his hometown. Former President Jimmy Carter turns 100, the first to do so in U.S. History, and Tuesday featured a 100th birthday celebration concert in his honor.

One of his biggest fans is attending the event: Reed Elliotte from Corbin, Kentucky. Elliotte recalled the first time he met Carter on September 29, 2019.

"I said you're my favorite president, and I pray for you when you've been sick, and he said thank you very much. That means a lot, and when I tried to figure out where to stand in the photo, I felt a hand on my shoulder and it was actually Jimmy's hand and he moved me even closer to him. In the photo you can see his hand on my right shoulder," Elliotte said.

Honored to get to witness history, Elliotte traveled to Plains, Georgia to sing in the Annual Peanut Festival.

"I sang 'God Bless the USA' and I did the same thing last year, now we're here to celebrate President Carter's birthday," Elliotte noted. The 14-year-old Elliotte is a two-time cancer survivor who also had a kidney transplant.

Elliotte is very passionate following the events leading up to election day.

"I just want to reunite everyone. We're not united today," Elliotte added.

Reed himself has big aspirations. He hopes to run for President in 2048.

