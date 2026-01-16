Corbin nurse practitioner charged with drug trafficking, police report

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (LEX 18) — A nurse practitioner from Corbin, Kentucky, was arrested on drug trafficking charges after police said she used her prescription authority to unlawfully distribute controlled substances.

The Middlesboro Police Department reported that Angel Henderson was arrested and lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center after being served with a warrant originating out of Bell County.

Henderson is charged with engaging in organized crime and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, police added.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional arrests are anticipated, according to police.

