Corbin police officer saves woman inside stranded vehicle on I-75 in freezing temperatures

CORBIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Corbin police officer saved a woman stranded in her vehicle on the side of I-75 in the freezing temperatures.

According to a Facebook post from the Corbin Police Department, K9 Patrolman Brentley Patrick was driving when he "noticed a vehicle stopped on the shoulder of the interstate and thought it might be abandoned." However, the post says he saw "a flicker of light inside the vehicle when passing by, which seemed unusual, prompting him to turn around and check on it."

After stopping, according to the post, Officer Patrick found "a woman inside the vehicle who was crying and visibly shivering, with blue lips from the frigid 9-degree temperature."

The woman told Officer Patrick that she had "run out of gas, had been stranded for nearly two hours, and was waiting on roadside assistance." According to the post, her initial request went unanswered, so she called the nearest towing company.

While waiting for roadside assistance, according to the post, she used "a blanket and hand warmers, stuffed her windows with tissue paper, and lit a small tea candle to keep warm."

According to the post, Officer Patrick "quickly loaded the woman into his patrol vehicle and turned up the heat until Candidos Towing arrived and got her vehicle started."

The Corbin Police Department reminds the community of how dangerous the freezing temperatures can be and to carry an emergency kit with essentials inside your vehicle.