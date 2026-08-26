Corbin's Reed Elliotte dedicates song on new album to Dolly Parton after death

CORBIN, Ky. (LEX News) — Reed Elliotte had a dream: to record his first Southern Gospel album after beating cancer twice, and sing a duet with Dolly Parton.

That dream came close to becoming reality. Elliotte says Parton had heard about the 16-year-old through his producer and was moved by his story.

"She had heard about me from my producer and was inspired by my story and wanted a letter about my medical battles and everything and why this CD is important to me," Elliotte said.

The song at the center of that would-be duet is "Satisfied," originally recorded by Parton and Vestal Goodman. It is set to appear on Elliotte's debut album, "What a Prayer Can Do."

When Elliotte learned Parton wanted to collaborate with him, the moment felt surreal.

"I couldn't believe it. I was like, you are kidding me, she wants to do it with me? It was a dream come true because I love her so much, you know, I love her voice," Elliotte said.

That excitement turned to grief when Parton died after a brief battle with cancer — news that reached Elliotte less than 24 hours after he learned of Parton agreeing to duet with him.

"I couldn't believe it because we had just found out not even 24 hours before, and my heart started beating fast," Elliotte said. "It was hard, really hard. Like I was in a state of shock."

Despite the loss, Elliotte says he will move forward with recording "Satisfied" and plans to dedicate the song to Parton and the legacy she leaves behind.

He also shared a message for anyone facing their own struggles.

"Keep your head up when any battles you're going through and trust God in whatever you do. Have faith in Him, you know, even when things are looking rough, especially with all this," Elliotte said.

And for Parton herself, Elliotte had one final word of thanks.

"Thank you for being such an inspiration to so many people in this world, including me," Elliotte said.

Elliotte says he plans to release his album in a couple of months.