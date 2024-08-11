Cornerstone dedication ceremony hosted at Woodford County High School

WOODFORD CO., Ky. (LEX 18 — Students and the Woodford County community came out to show their support and create new opportunities during a cornerstone ceremony Sunday afternoon.

“Friends are going to be made, games are going to be won, all of these opportunities and these doors are going to be opened that they’ve never had before,” said Lt. Gov. Jaqueline Coleman. “So, I’m excited for the community for this opportunity.”

Everyone was excited about the new investment in education, including Woodford County Superintendent Danny Adkins.

He said it has been about 60 years since the last school was built in the area. Adkins said that this building will become more than just the four walls used for learning.

“This is not just school, it’s the hub of our community,” Adkins said.

Part of that community are the Masons. Grand Master Richard Short and the Masons have worked with Woodford County Schools but want to make sure that everyone knows that this is all about the future of education.

“We come here because we care about the kids,” said Short. “And that’s what it's about.”

The Masons helped the community by raising money for school supplies, giving out scholarships, and gifts for those with perfect attendance.

According to Adkins, the school is slated to open to students in January.

