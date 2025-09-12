Corning Incorporated and Apple celebrate expanded partnership in Harrodsburg

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Apple and Corning announced a major expansion of their partnership in August, committing $2.5 billion to produce 100% of iPhone and Apple Watch cover glass at Corning's facility in Harrodsburg.

The investment marks the first time all cover glass for iPhone and Apple Watch will be produced in the United States, bringing significant economic impact to the small Kentucky town of nearly 350 employees.

"For a small town like Harrodsburg, couldn't ask for anything better," Greg Karpowich said.

The plant manager explained the investment will benefit multiple generations of workers at the facility.

"With several generations up to three generations and more, and this investment will allow them to have their children have a great place to work," Karpowich said.

Apple's commitment includes building the world's largest smartphone glass production line, establishing a new innovation center, and increasing the local Harrodsburg workforce by 50%.

"We're gonna build this parking lot back up," Karpowich said.

Projected employee levels at the plant are expected to rise by at least 500 positions with the Apple announcement.

The economic benefits extend beyond the plant itself, according to Tommy Shirley.

"It's a win for the community, everyone, restaurants here, there will be more money spent in restaurants," Shirley said.

Apple CEO Tim Cook's presence at the announcement underscores the company's broader commitment to American manufacturing. The Corning projects are part of Apple's plans to spend and invest more than $600 billion in the U.S. economy over the next four years.

The announcement comes shortly after Apple revealed its latest product line, adding excitement for workers involved in cutting-edge technology production.

"It's just great to work on cutting edge technology here in Harrodsburg," Shawn Markham said.

