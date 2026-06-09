70-year-old man confirmed dead following Whitley County house fire, investigation underway

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A 70-year-old man is dead after a house fire Tuesday in the Rockholds community of Whitley County, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP detailed that firefighters found a man, identified as Eddie W. Lester, inside the home while extinguishing the blaze. The Whitley County Coroner's Office pronounced Lester dead at the scene.

Lester's body was transported to the State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

A Kentucky State Police Post 11 London detective is leading the investigation.