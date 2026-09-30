Coroner identifies Lexington woman killed in Montgomery County crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — A crash in Montgomery County claimed the life of a Lexington woman.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 36-year-old Felicia G. Joseph of Lexington. Coroner Jimmy Adams said Joseph was struck by a vehicle Monday night near the Pilot Travel Center on Owingsville Road (U.S. 60), near Exit 113 off Interstate 64.

The roadway was closed for several hours while investigators processed the scene.

Adams said Joseph's body was taken to the Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.