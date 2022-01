ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The coroner's office in Rowan County is investigating the death of a 91-year-old man.

Police report that Lonnie Leach was found dead near Oak Grove Road in Morehead around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

On Sunday, we learned that 44-year-old Andy Baldridge was arrested in connection to Leach's death.

Investigators say Baldridge has been charged with murder and leaving the scene of an accident.