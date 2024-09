JABEZ, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Liberty, Kentucky, man was killed in a logging accident in Russell County, according to the Russell County Coroner's Office.

A release from the office says that 25-year-old Luke Dee Wilson was "struck by a small dead tree that had been dislodged while falling a bigger tree."

The coroner says Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wilson worked with both his dad and uncle in their family logging business, the release adds.