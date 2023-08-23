Coroner: Man dies days after being involved in Madison County golf cart accident

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fayette County Coroner's Office says one person has died after a golf cart accident in Madison County early Saturday morning.

The coroner says 23-year-old Austin Short died Tuesday afternoon from "multiple blunt force injuries" following the collision.

According to a citation, 20-year-old Katlyeen Sparks, of Irvine, was operating a golf cart in the area of Dodd Road and Cruse Lane in Madison County just before 2:00 a.m. Saturday.

Six people were riding in the four-seat golf cart when Sparks lost control, causing two passengers to fall out of the vehicle, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office. All of the people who were alert stated they had been drinking alcohol, a citation says.

According to Madison County authorities, the passengers who fell out of the golf cart suffered extensive, life-threatening injuries. The two were transported to UK Hospital. The condition of the other person is not known at this time.

Sparks was arrested and initially charged with operating a non-motor vehicle under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, and wanton endangerment. It's unclear if she will be charged any further after Short's death.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating the collision.