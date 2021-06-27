Coroner: one person killed in crash on Cave Run Lake

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Rowan County Coroner reports that one person is dead after a boat crash on Cave Run Lake.

Coroner John Northcutt says a crash between a jet ski and a boat happened around 6:45 Saturday night in the Shallow Flats area off the Zilpo shoreline.

The operator of the jet ski was transported by boat to Cave Run Marina, and then taken by ambulance to St. Clair Healthcare Emergency Room.

Northcutt says the operator of the jet ski, identified as 43-year-old Joseph Reed from Mount Sterling, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The coroner says one person on the boat was also injured and transported by emergency responders from the scene. That person's status is unknown.

The crash is under investigation by the Kentucky Division of Fish and Wildlife.