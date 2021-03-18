Menu

Juvenile arrested in connection with deadly hit-and-run on New Circle Road

LEX 18
Posted at 8:27 AM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 13:29:11-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police have charged a 17-year-old suspect in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash Thursday in Lexington.

The coroner said 40-year-old Randy Lee Baker was hit by a car while riding his bicycle along East New Circle Road Near Meadow Lane at about 9:45 p.m.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died at about 10:30 p.m.

The suspect was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, tampering with physical evidence, no operator's license and no insurance.

His name will not be released because he is under 18 years old.

