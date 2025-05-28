Lexington police investigating fatal shooting on Nicholasville Road

UPDATE: May 28 at 7:07 p.m.

Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed on Nicholasville Road Wednesday evening, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Police say that officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 3800 block of Nicholasville Road around 5:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect information is currently available.

Detectives asks anyone in the area to check their cameras for any potential evidence that could help with the investigation.

The shooting remains under investigation and anyone with information about the case is urged to call Lexington Police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app.

Original Story:

A large police presence and the Fayette County Coroner are on the scene of the Bridle Creek Apartments on Nicholasville Road. Police were initially called to the area for a report of shots fired.

Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.