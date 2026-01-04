1 dead, 1 with serious injuries after crash at intersection of Shelby Lane and Jacks Creek Pike

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead and another person sustained serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Shelby Lane and Jacks Creek Pike on Sunday, officials confirmed.

The Lexington Police Department reported that at around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the scene of a reported injury collision.

When officers arrived, the driver of a vehicle was pronounced dead while the other driver was taken to an area hospital with "serious injuries," officials added.

As of 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, the road is closed and officials asked that drivers avoid the area as authorities work the scene.

The Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.