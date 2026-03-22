Coroner: Scott County teen dies in fatal car accident

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Scott County Coroner's Office has confirmed that a 16-year-old died early Sunday morning in a single vehicle collision.

According to a social media post by the Scott County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of Newtown Pike between U.S. 460 and Old Oxford Road around midnight in regards to severe injuries from a single vehicle collision.

Upon arrival, deputies determined that more units would need to respond due to the severity of the victim's injuries. The Scott County Sheriff's Office was then assisted on scene by the Georgetown/Scott County Collision Investigation Unit, the Scott County Fire Department, the Georgetown Police Department, Georgetown-Scott County EMS, and the Scott County Coroner's Office, according to the post.

According to the sheriff's office, the teen, who was driving in a 2017 Infiniti northbound on Newtown Pike, exited the roadway and drove into a tree. The sheriff's office reports that the vehicle caught on fire after the collision. The reason the driver left the roadway is still under investigation.

The Scott County Coroner's Office pronounced the victim on the accident dead on scene.

The name of the juvenile has not yet been released to the public.

See the Scott County Sheriff's Office's Facebook post below:

This is an ongoing story, and LEX 18 will provide more information as it becomes available.