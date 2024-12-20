Corry Jackson speaks to LEX 18 upon his release after more than 1 year in prison

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Fayette County jury acquitted 38-year-old Corry Jackson of all murder charges stemming from a shooting incident that occurred on April 20, 2023.

Jackson was released from the Fayette County Detention Center late Wednesday evening, between 6 and 6:30 p.m., following the verdict that he had been eagerly awaiting.

“I was excited, I was like man, just get me outta here,” Jackson expressed shortly after his release.

In an interview with LEX 18 on Thursday, Jackson recounted the emotional turmoil he experienced just moments before the jury's announcement. “I felt a sharp pain in my heart,” he said. “I just knew for sure that these people found me guilty knowing that I'm innocent.”

The fight for Jackson's innocence was spearheaded by his family and attorney, Daniel Whitley. Reflecting on the unwavering support he received, Jackson said, “They had my back the whole time, my momma, she's all I got, I love my momma.” He also praised Whitley, stating, “Daniel is a good man, ’cause what Daniel did there was amazing.”

Having spent over a year in jail facing serious charges, the newly acquitted Jackson expressed his skepticism about the justice system when asked how he would view it moving forward. “Gonna be honest with you, I don’t think there is one,” he asserted.

Jackson's case has drawn attention to the complexities of the legal system and the emotional toll it can take on individuals and their families. As he steps into a new chapter of his life, the community continues to reflect on the broader implications of this high-profile case.

