'Couldn’t believe it:' Campbellsville man takes home $30,000 lottery win

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A $30,000 lottery win now belongs to a man in Campbellsville after winning on an online Kentucky Lottery Instant Play game.

According to Kentucky Lottery, Braxton Skaggs was playing the game on his phone during his lunch break, wagering $5 on the Triple Platinum Instant Play game.

Seconds later, Skaggs was a winner.

“Whenever it hit, it said $20,000 but then went into the bonus game and ended up with $30,000,” Skaggs said. “I just couldn’t believe it. Felt like a was living a dream.”

After taxes, Skaggs took home $21,600. He plans to put a down payment on a home he plans to build with his winnings.

