"Could've easily been me and my daughter:" Memorial crosses set up for Laurel County tornado victims

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Many of Kentucky's neighbors rallied around the southern part of the state after this month's EF-4 tornado left a path of destruction.

Emerge Ministries from North Carolina set up a cross on Monday for each storm victim who died in Laurel County, creating a powerful memorial along Keavy Road.

For Brittany Lynn, who drives this route daily, the memorial has become a place of reflection and grief.

"Every day I cry when I come by this place," Lynn said.

Today, she decided to stop and pay her respects to those who didn't make it out of their shelters. The 17 crosses represent each victim of the tornado that devastated the county.

"It's humbling you know because it could have easily been me and my daughter," Lynn said.

While the tornado missed Lynn's house, the experience has brought back painful memories for the Laurel County mother.

"I know what it's like to lose everything and to start over. And I was like God I'm tired of starting over, just please protect our home," Lynn said.

Nearly 15 years ago, the single mother lost her home to a fire. Now, she watches as her neighbors face similar destruction.

"I just want my daughter to see how easy it is to lose everything and to have gratitude for people, and what you have. Because life, you never know how fast it can be taken from you," Lynn said.

The deadly tornado has left Lynn with a renewed perspective on life.

"Take life by the horns and just ride it," Lynn said. "Because you don't know when tomorrow's going to end. Or the next day, or the next 24 hours."

