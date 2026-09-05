Country Boy Brewing raises money for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library 'to honor her legacy'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Country Boy Brewing opened its doors early Saturday for a special "9 to 5" celebration honoring Dolly Parton and raising money for a cause she founded.

Throughout the day, customers could purchase a special Dolly-themed glass, with 9.5% of sales from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. going to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, an organization that provides free books to children to help inspire a love of reading from an early age.

Mac Perry, the brewery's general manager, said the event was about more than just music.

"We love Dolly Parton and everything that she stood for and just we want to honor her legacy and continue on all the hard work that she's done for the community," Perry said.

Perry also made the case for why the day was worth celebrating.

"If there's ever a good reason to come get a beer, it's 1 for Dolly and 2 to cheer on the cats, and 3, because you love Country Boy," Perry said.