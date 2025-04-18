Country star and Kentucky native Wynonna Judd performs National Anthem at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It was a beautiful day at Keeneland, with people eager to enjoy the last full weekend of races. Those who arrived when the gates opened were treated to a special performance of the National Anthem by renowned country artist Wynonna Judd, a Kentucky native.

While it's usually the horses that draw large crowds to Keeneland, on Friday, it was Judd who took center stage in the paddock.

“I am so glad that I got to see Wynonna," attendee Sylvia Reed said. "I have loved her my entire life. She was phenomenal.”

Fellow attendee Toni Gambrel added, “Her outfit with the flag, oh my gosh, it was amazing.”

Among those in attendance was Dina Rhoads, who has worked at Keeneland for the past three years. She was recognized as "Employee of the Day" and brought out to meet one of her favorite artists.

“She pronounced my name right,” Rhoads said with a laugh. “She asked me where I’m from, and I thanked her for coming. That is a special moment to be next to her!”

Speaking of special moments, Reed was there capturing memories as she prepares for her wedding next month.

“She actually picked this out for me, so we’re going to take some engagement photos with this dress,” she shared, taking advantage of the gorgeous sunshine.

In addition to her appearance at Keeneland, Judd is set to perform at Kroger Field tomorrow night as part of Tyler Childers' “On the Road” tour, alongside special guest S.B. Goodman.

The show is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM, promising another exciting event for fans in Lexington.