Court rules London Mayor Randall Weddle cannot run for re-election over residency dispute

LONDON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Laurel Circuit Court judge ruled Tuesday that London Mayor Randall Weddle does not meet the residency requirement to run for re-election, removing him from the November 2026 mayoral race.

Judge Michael O. Caperton of Division II, Laurel Circuit Court granted an Emergency Motion for Removal, finding that Weddle is not a "bona fide candidate" for the upcoming London mayoral election.

The case centered on whether Weddle actually resides in the City of London, as required by Kentucky law. The order read that the law requires a mayoral candidate to have been a resident of the city for not less than 1 year prior to the election.

Petitioners argued that while Weddle owns a property in London, his true residence is at in Keavy, Kentucky, according to the order.

A hearing was held May 12 and 13, during which the court heard testimony from neighbors, law enforcement officers, utility employees and Weddle himself. The court also conducted its own personal inspection of both properties in May.

Several neighbors of the London property reportedly testified they had never seen Weddle or any activity at the address.

Sheriff John Root testified that Weddle inquired into hiring a security detail at his Keavy residence, not his London property. Detective Houston testified that he primarily provided security for Weddle at his Keavy residence and that when asked to drive by the London property, he never witnessed anyone at the address, the order noted.

The court also reviewed filings from the Kentucky Secretary of State's Office listing either Weddle or his wife as a registered agent for various companies, all of which included the Keavy address. A legal action by American Express National Bank also listed Weddle's residence as the Keavy property, including statements issued as recently as March 2026.

The court noted that since taking office Jan. 1, 2023, Weddle used the Keavy address in at least six property transfers and swore under oath in a March 10, 2023, Petition for Probate of a Will that his address was the Keavy home, according to the order.

Weddle argued that he has always intended the London home to be his residence, but that tensions in London and safety concerns — including what he described as a fear of assassination — kept his family from staying there regularly.

The court acknowledged the concern but found it legally insufficient, noting that Weddle himself testified he was uncertain when the alleged threat would pass. The court also noted that Weddle utilized law enforcement protection at the Keavy location, not the London location.

The court concluded that the totality of the circumstances demonstrates the London property may be a place where Weddle transacts business, but it is not his home nor his residence.