COVID-19 update: 195 new cases, 8 more deaths

Posted at 7:38 PM, May 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-09 19:38:49-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Sunday, Governor Andy Beshear's office reported 195 more cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

There have been a total of 448,952 cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic was declared.

Beshear's office reported 8 additional COVID-related deaths.

The state's positivity rate is now 3.28%.

There are currently 396 COVID-positive patients at Kentucky hospitals. 114 of those patients are in the ICU and 51 are using a ventilator.

The number of unique Kentuckians vaccinated is 1,867,037.

