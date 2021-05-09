COVID-19 update: 195 new cases, 8 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Sunday, Governor Andy Beshear's office reported 195 more cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

There have been a total of 448,952 cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic was declared.

Beshear's office reported 8 additional COVID-related deaths.

The state's positivity rate is now 3.28%.

There are currently 396 COVID-positive patients at Kentucky hospitals. 114 of those patients are in the ICU and 51 are using a ventilator.

The number of unique Kentuckians vaccinated is 1,867,037.