COVID-19 update: 275 new cases, 8 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky (LEX 18) — On Sunday, Governor Andy Beshear's office reported 275 more cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

There have been a total of 437,312 cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic hit one year ago.

The state's reported COVID-19 death toll increased by eight and is now 6,338. Four of the newly reported deaths are from the state's ongoing audit.

The state's positivity rate is now 3.48%.

There are currently 394 COVID-positive patients at Kentucky hospitals. 98 of those patients are in the ICU and 46 are using a ventilator.