COVID-19 update: 325 new cases, 4 more deaths

Posted at 3:22 PM, Apr 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-25 15:22:21-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Sunday, Governor Andy Beshear's office reported 325 more cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

The state's positivity rate is now 3.18%, which is down slightly from Saturday.

Beshear's office reported 13 additional COVID-related deaths. 9 of the newly reported deaths are from the state's ongoing audit.

There are currently 381 COVID-positive patients at Kentucky hospitals. 99 of those patients are in the ICU and 45 are using a ventilator.

The number of unique Kentuckians vaccinated is 1,723,624.

Overall, this week saw a 13.99% decrease in reported cases compared to the week before.

