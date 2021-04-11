COVID-19 update: 366 new cases, 9 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Saturday, Governor Andy Beshear's office reported 366 more cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

There have been a total of 433,085 cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic hit one year ago.

The state's reported COVID-19 death toll increased by nine, and is now 6,250. One of the newly reported deaths is from the state's ongoing audit.

The state's positivity rate is up slightly to 3.08%.

There are currently 379 COVID-positive patients at Kentucky hospitals. 92 of those patients are in the ICU and 51 are using a ventilator.

Out of 120 Kentucky counties, six are in the red zone. They are Allen, Bath, Bracken, Powell, Robertson, and Harlan. Ballard and Owen are the only current counties in the green zone. Fayette is in the orange zone.