COVID-19 update: 489 new cases, 22 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Saturday, Governor Andy Beshear's office reported 489 more cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

There have been a total of 440,631 cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic was declared.

Beshear's office reported 33 additional COVID-related deaths. 11 of the newly reported deaths are from the state's ongoing audit.

The state's positivity rate is now 3.21%.

There are currently 404 COVID-positive patients at Kentucky hospitals. 102 of those patients are in the ICU and 45 are using a ventilator.

The number of unique Kentuckians vaccinated is 1,715,970.