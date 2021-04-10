COVID-19 update: 505 new cases, 18 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Saturday, Governor Andy Beshear's office reported 505 more cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

There have been a total of 432,720 cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic hit one year ago.

The state's reported COVID-19 death toll increased by 18 and is now 6,241. Eight of those newly reported deaths are from the state's ongoing audit.

The state's positivity rate is 2.99%.

There are currently 370 COVID-positive patients at Kentucky hospitals. 92 of those patients are in the ICU and 48 are using a ventilator.

Out of 120 Kentucky counties, three are in the red zone. They are Robertson, Whitley, and Harlan Counties. Owsley is the only current county in the green zone.