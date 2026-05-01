Covington police searching for missing Northern Kentucky University student

COVINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Covington Police Department is searching for a missing Northern Kentucky University student who they say was last seen on Monday.

According to police, 22-year-old Murry (Alexis) Foust was last seen in the area of the Latonia neighborhood.

Police ask that anyone with information on their whereabouts call 911 or 859-292-2234.

Covington police posted photos of Foust caught on a recent surveillance footage:

In addition, NKU has released a statement: