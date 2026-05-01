Covington police searching for missing Northern Kentucky University student

COVINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Covington Police Department is searching for a missing Northern Kentucky University student who they say was last seen on Monday.
According to police, 22-year-old Murry (Alexis) Foust was last seen in the area of the Latonia neighborhood.
Police ask that anyone with information on their whereabouts call 911 or 859-292-2234.
Covington police posted photos of Foust caught on a recent surveillance footage:
In addition, NKU has released a statement:
"Northern Kentucky University is aware that one of our students, Murry (Alexis) Foust, has been reported missing. Our thoughts are with their family, friends and all those impacted. The Covington Police Department is leading the investigation, and we are fully cooperating and supporting their efforts. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Covington Police."