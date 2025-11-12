Crab Orchard asks residents to stop flushing inappropriate items after T-shirt damages sewer pump

CRAB ORCHARD, Ky. (LEX 18) — The city of Crab Orchard in Lincoln County is asking residents to stop flushing items that don't belong down the toilet after costly damage to city infrastructure.

City workers had to pull a T-shirt out of a sewer pump on Stanford Street. The clothing item damaged the pump so badly that both pumps at the lift station need to be replaced.

Officials say the expensive repairs could lead to higher sewer costs for customers.

The city reminds residents that only toilet paper and human waste should be flushed.