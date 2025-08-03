Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Crash at Man o' War and Clearwater Way leaves 1 person with life-threatening injuries, lane closed

Image (11).jpg
WLEX
Image (11).jpg
Posted
and last updated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash at the intersection of Man o' War and Clearwater Way Sunday evening.

Lexington Police tell LEX 18 that they were called to a two-vehicle injury collision at the intersection of Man o' War and Clearwater Way , near Belleau Wood, at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say one of the drivers was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other driver sustained minor injuries, according to police.

As of now, the Man o' War inner loop is closed to drivers as police investigate the scene.

We'll update you with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18