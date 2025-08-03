Crash at Man o' War and Clearwater Way leaves 1 person with life-threatening injuries, lane closed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash at the intersection of Man o' War and Clearwater Way Sunday evening.

Lexington Police tell LEX 18 that they were called to a two-vehicle injury collision at the intersection of Man o' War and Clearwater Way , near Belleau Wood, at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say one of the drivers was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other driver sustained minor injuries, according to police.

As of now, the Man o' War inner loop is closed to drivers as police investigate the scene.

We'll update you with more information as it becomes available.