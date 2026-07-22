1 person seriously injured after crash involving tractor-trailer on Lexington Road

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — One person has been seriously injured following a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle on Lexington Road Wednesday, according to police at the scene.

LEX News crews captured Nicholasville police and emergency personnel responding to the crash on Lexington Road and Brannon Road.

An officer at the scene said that one person is currently reported to have serious injuries.

All southbound lanes on US 27 at Brannon Road will be closed for several hours while crews investigate and clear the scene.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use caution as traffic is being rerouted.

This is a developing story and LEX News will have additional information as it becomes available.