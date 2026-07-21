Moped driver hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash on Clays Mill Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A moped driver suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash Tuesday afternoon on Clays Mills Road in Lexington, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Officials said officers responded to the scene at around 12:30 p.m. for an injury collision involving a vehicle and a moped. The moped driver was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Officials said at least one lane is blocked following the crash. Drivers in the area were advised to use caution and expect possible delays while crews responded.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and LEX News will have additional information as it becomes available.